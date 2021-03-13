Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.27 Million Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 755.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $63.25. 5,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $62.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

