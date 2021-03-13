Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 20,546.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $124,822,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $6,974,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $6,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $104.86. 22,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,512. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.85.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,936 shares of company stock worth $44,777,595 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

