Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.95 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $13,324,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.82 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.