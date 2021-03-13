Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.55 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in MetLife by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

NYSE:MET opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

