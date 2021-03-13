Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.29% of Federated Hermes worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 118,903 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 42.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 84,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $138,807.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,854.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,575 shares of company stock valued at $890,037. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

