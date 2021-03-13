Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,341 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 134,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. TD Securities raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

