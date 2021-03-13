Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.25% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

ABG opened at $186.47 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $269.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,238. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

