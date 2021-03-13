Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 28,148 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,148 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,747 shares of company stock worth $1,815,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

