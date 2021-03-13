Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 253,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaos by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at $3,802,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of Danaos stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.14. 2,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.