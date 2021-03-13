Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SMSI stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.70 million, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 900,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 322,143 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 127,003 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

