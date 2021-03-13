Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives GBX 1,570.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,570.83 ($20.52).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,529.50 ($19.98) on Wednesday. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,608 ($21.01). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,487.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,471.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21. The stock has a market cap of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03.

In related news, insider George Buckley purchased 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

