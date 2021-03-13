SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.95.

SNC stock opened at C$27.36 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The company has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.89.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

