SnowSwap Hits Market Cap of $17.90 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $17.90 million and $2.08 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $58.84 or 0.00096253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.43 or 0.00450550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00061650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00051036 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00067648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00079976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.05 or 0.00518634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011784 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,290 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap.

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

