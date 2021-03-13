SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $200.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.34. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

