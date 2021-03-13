SolarCoin Price Hits $0.0943 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $20,265.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 58.6% against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.00375172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,206,477 coins and its circulating supply is 64,595,868 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

