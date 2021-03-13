Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 106.6% from the February 11th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,103.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SEYMF stock remained flat at $$19.40 during trading hours on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

