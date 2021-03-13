Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 79.7% in February

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the February 11th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SNOA opened at $7.36 on Friday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

