Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

SOR stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

