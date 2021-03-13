South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,019,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,878 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 903,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 807,229 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 688,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

