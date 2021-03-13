Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $4.50 at Morgan Stanley

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWN. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.