SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Up 232.7% in February

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 232.7% from the February 11th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 374,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 million, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.27. SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of SPAR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

