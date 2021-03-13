Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Update

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the February 11th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SKPGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Spark Power Group from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Spark Power Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

SKPGF traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069. Spark Power Group has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.50.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

