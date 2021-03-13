SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,563,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $69,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 262.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 190,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 110,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNR opened at $52.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38.

