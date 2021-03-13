Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Trading 6.9% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.92. Approximately 123,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 286,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $278,052.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $1,391,249. Insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

