Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Gary Bullard Acquires 10,000 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Gary Bullard purchased 10,000 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £25,600 ($33,446.56).

Shares of SPT opened at GBX 248 ($3.24) on Friday. Spirent Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 242.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 266.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

