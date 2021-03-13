Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells $1,079,600.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,019,000.00.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $60.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -37.30. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

