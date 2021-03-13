SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SPX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,142. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX Co. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $60.06.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. SPX’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.