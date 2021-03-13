SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to Issue — Dividend of $0.09

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

SPX FLOW has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SPX FLOW to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

FLOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

