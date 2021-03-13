SSI Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.44.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $15.85 on Friday, hitting $267.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,925,766. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $256.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.97, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

