StableUSD (USDS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00048909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.16 or 0.00663877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00066188 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00038241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

USDS is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

