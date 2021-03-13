Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Gap Down to $64.05

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.05 ($0.84), but opened at GBX 62 ($0.81). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 62.10 ($0.81), with a volume of 75,831 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.59.

Staffline Group Company Profile (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.