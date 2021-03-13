Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

SCBFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS SCBFF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

