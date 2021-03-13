Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) Short Interest Up 422.2% in February

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 514,400 shares, a growth of 422.2% from the February 11th total of 98,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 752,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000.

SVAC stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64. Starboard Value Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

About Starboard Value Acquisition

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

