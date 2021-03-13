Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Starbucks posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.81. 3,356,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,147,889. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $110.47. The company has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

