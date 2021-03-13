Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 324,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Wafra Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 320,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $107.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 139.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.35. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.