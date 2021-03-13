State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $205,000 in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,544 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of National Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Bankshares by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley acquired 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.54. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday.

National Bankshares Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

