State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 6,550 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ISEE opened at $6.70 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $603.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

