Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,201 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 266.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,102,000 after purchasing an additional 352,270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,728 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after acquiring an additional 109,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $324.63 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $324.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.66.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

