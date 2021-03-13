Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $109,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.01. 55,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $181.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

