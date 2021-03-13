Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $256.14 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total transaction of $95,364.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,802.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

