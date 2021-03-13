Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,296 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Celsius by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Celsius by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Celsius by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Celsius by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Celsius by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.05. 72,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,745. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 645.95 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.