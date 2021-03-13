Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Declares $0.12 — Dividend

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1157 per share on Monday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $18.51 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on STLA. AlphaValue raised Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

