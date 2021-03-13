Stephens Upgrades Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.22.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $19.52 on Friday. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $20.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 600.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

