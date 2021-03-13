STERIS (NYSE:STE) PT Raised to $227.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $224.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of STE opened at $184.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $203.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.03.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

