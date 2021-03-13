Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.05% of Sterling Construction worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 549.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 181.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth about $286,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 18.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $639.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

