Steve Hoffman Sells 41,750 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $80,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,614,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,260,796.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $106,312.50.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $76,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $128,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $2.04 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $266.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

