Steven J. Frisch Sells 3,460 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $90.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the third quarter worth $62,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.