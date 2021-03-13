Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 7,704 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $121.19 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.87.

