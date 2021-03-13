Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRVR. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the third quarter worth about $265,000.

Shares of SRVR stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61.

