Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,770 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 129,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.00. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $53.37.

